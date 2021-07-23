“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” Full Movie Watch Online | Epic Backstory Featuring Gianna Jun | 2021

"I want to set his life on fire!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing horror series titled Brand New Cherry Flavor, which is debuting in just a few weeks. Happy to (once again) break our usual no-TV rule for this as the series is about a young female filmmaker in Los Angeles in the 1990s, set in the world of indie filmmaking. But, "this isn't your average revenge flick." Rosa Salazar stars as Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of Los Angeles, who embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge that gets nightmarishly out of control. After making her first film, a major producer ruins her so she plots revenge on him – tumbling down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge - and kittens. Also starring Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward, & Manny Jacinto. This starts out interesting, then gets extra weird and horrifying, with heaps of creepy imagery of all kinds. Not really sure what's going on (is it all real or not?), but I'm curious to see how this nightmarish story plays out.