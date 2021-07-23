College News

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHENRIETTA – Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2020-2021 academic year. Due to New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14-15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were live-streamed for graduates' family and friends. Samuel George, of...

Portage, OHrecord-courier.com

Campus News: Portage students earn recognition from colleges and universities

Students named to Youngstown State University President's List. The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the president's list for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average during Spring Semester 2021. To be eligible for the President's List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.
timestelegram.com

Business News: Assistant directors of facilities appointed at Herkimer College

Herkimer County Community College has appointed Jason Korniat of Herkimer and Edward Lynch of Ilion as assistant directors of facilities. Korniat has been employed at the college as a groundskeeper since 2010, where he worked to maintain the cleanliness and professional appearance of the campus through such tasks as lawn maintenance and tree and floral upkeep. He also ensured winter safety via road salting, snow removal, and deicing, and determined and repaired irrigation and equipment issues.
Bridgewater, VAWHSV

Bridgewater College hosts private college week

BRIDGEWATER Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College is hosting Virginia Private College Week. The college partners with 22 other private institutions to encourage prospective students and their families to visit campuses and learn more about the state’s private colleges. Throughout this week, Bridgewater will hold information sessions in the morning and...
CollegesPicayune Item

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

The College has maintained its Overall Distinction ranking for nine years. Spring Hill College has been recognized for its commitment to engaged, hands-on education by Colleges of Distinction, a one-of-a-kind guide for college-bound students. The College has maintained its ranking as an overall College of Distinction, Catholic College of Distinction, and Alabama College of Distinction since 2012. The College has also received a distinction in three particular areas: Business, Nursing, and Career Development since 2018.
U.K.The Guardian

COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRISTS

The College of Optometrists is the Professional, Scientific and Examining Body for Optometry in the UK. It is a membership organisation and registered charity working for the public benefit and its 15,000 members include practising and non-practising optometrists in the UK and overseas, as well as student members. Governed by a trustee body and run in a clearly defined business orientated by senior management team, the College has a vision of a society where policy makers and the public understand the unique role optometrists play in providing the nations’ eye care, and recognise membership of the College as the guarantee of best clinical and ethical standards for the improvement and conservation of human vision and the welfare of patients through the promotion of high professional and academic standards.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Adrian College, Siena Heights recognized by Colleges of Distinction

ADRIAN — Two of Lenawee County’s institutions of higher learning continue to be recognized for their student success rates and satisfactory educational experience. Both Adrian College and Siena Heights University were recognized for their commitment to providing engaged and experiential education by Colleges of Distinction, a guide for college-bound students. The schools in its lists tend to be smaller, private schools or smaller state universities rather than better-known schools, such as those in the Big Ten or Ivy League.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

CEO spotlighted in “Colleges of Distinction”

This summer, New College of Florida was named a “College of Distinction” for 2021-2022, with recognition in two main areas: Career Development and Equity & Inclusion (accolades the College also received last academic year). “The Career Development recognition goes beyond a job board and résumé writing,” said Tyson Schritter, the...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1921: Penn Yan farmer owns heaviest bull in the world

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visit www.yatespast.org. 150 Years Ago. PROTECTION FOR VINEYARDS AND FRUIT ORCHARDS – In 1868 a law was passed...
Penn Yan, NYchronicle-express.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'My Penn Yan was gone'

Fifty years ago I graduated from Penn Yan Academy. Can't believe its been that long. Plus the reunion got canceled because of Covid-19. So I remember this song by the Pretenders, "My City was Gone." I changed a few words. I will visit this year. I promise. I went back...
CollegesUV Cavalier Daily

TOLLIVER: The Class of 2024 is at a disadvantage

No two college students have the same experience. Some spend most of their time studying inside, while others soak up the sun and toss around a ball whenever they can. However, since March 2020, college experiences have been limited due to COVID-19. Fourth years had to adjust their graduations and teachers had to get used to Zoom. One of the academic groups that got the shortest end of the stick was first years. Not only did traditional graduation commencements and the last part of senior year have to be altered, but their first year in college was left in doubt. They sat in anticipation and waited for the University to decide whether or not to open in-person activities, and even still, certain precautions had to be taken in an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19.
Penn Yan, NYchronicle-express.com

First Fridays in Downtown Penn Yan

PENN YAN – Come on out to downtown Penn Yan the first Friday of the month! Starting Aug. 6, select businesses with red balloons will stay open until 8 p.m. Eat, drink, shop, and relax as you enjoy our charming downtown area and all it has to offer. Select participating...
chronicle-express.com

Boater safety course set at FLBM

HAMMONDSPORT – New York state requires all who operate a personal watercraft to complete a boater safety course and receive certification. You can receive this certification by attending The Finger Lakes Boating Museum's NYS Boater Safety Course at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the museum in Hammondsport, taught by FLBM Trustee and instructor Scott Johnson.
Penn Yan, NYchronicle-express.com

United Way issues funds to 11 groups

PENN YAN – The United Way of Northern Yates has released its funding allocations for the upcoming year to 11 local organizations:. The United Way of Northern Yates is committed to addressing food insecurity, print and computer literacy, social inequities, and domestic violence prevention in the Penn Yan and Northern Yates County community. We are supported entirely by community donations.
Steuben County, NYchronicle-express.com

Financial Planning with Cornell Cooperative Extension

Two CCE workshops will address financial planning of particular interest to senior citizens Aug. 12 and 17. Both are available via Zoom. Five Ways to Protect Your Assets from Long Term Care Expenses. Long-term care is expensive and it only gets more expensive each passing year. Cornell Cooperative Extension of...
Rochester, NYUniversity of Rochester

For students: Important details on COVID-19 vaccinations

This message was emailed to all students on July 30, 2021. With just about one month until the start of the fall semester, the following University update provides more details on the COVID vaccination requirement for students, the deadlines students should know about, as well as the processes for students to obtain the vaccination upon arrival to campus.
CollegesThe Herald

College news from July 21, 2021

• Kristina Nicole Jacoway, of Sharon, graduated on May 22 from Duquesne University with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and Bachelor of Science degree with Academic Honors, Cum Laude. She is the daughter of Katrina Jacoway. • Travisyard Heiberger, of Transfer, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS...
CollegesPosted by
Wenatchee World

College Life

Cheney — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours and earns a grade-point average of 3.5 or better is eligible. Brewster: Gloria Bravo, Josefine Martinez, Julian Medina, Yesenia Mendez Leon, Cynthia Sanchez, Brian Sattler. Bridgeport: Raeanne Dodson,...
Collegesbelleplaineherald.com

College Grads

Normandale Community College honored more than 1,200 graduates as part of its 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony. Graduates submitted photos and were highlighted as part of the virtual ceremony. A replay of the entire video can be viewed at normandale.edu/commencementstream. The ceremony honored Summer 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates including from Belle Plaine: Rachel Blumer, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with Honors; Kadence Bran de Leon, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with High Honors; Taylor Ceaser, Associate of Science, Business, with High Honors; Brandon Legg, Associate of Science, Crim Just - Law Enforce Transfer Pathway, with Honors; Brandon Legg, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice Transfer Pathway, with Honors; Emma Stringer, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with High Honors; Ava Wiering, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with Honors; and Sophie Wright, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with Honors; from Cologne: Nathan Bartholow, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with High Honors; and Amy Wickenhauser, Associate of Arts, Psychology Transfer Pathway, with High Honors.

