College News

Normandale Community College honored more than 1,200 graduates as part of its 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony. Graduates submitted photos and were highlighted as part of the virtual ceremony. A replay of the entire video can be viewed at normandale.edu/commencementstream. The ceremony honored Summer 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates including from Belle Plaine: Rachel Blumer, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with Honors; Kadence Bran de Leon, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with High Honors; Taylor Ceaser, Associate of Science, Business, with High Honors; Brandon Legg, Associate of Science, Crim Just - Law Enforce Transfer Pathway, with Honors; Brandon Legg, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice Transfer Pathway, with Honors; Emma Stringer, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with High Honors; Ava Wiering, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with Honors; and Sophie Wright, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with Honors; from Cologne: Nathan Bartholow, Associate of Arts, Liberal Education, with High Honors; and Amy Wickenhauser, Associate of Arts, Psychology Transfer Pathway, with High Honors.
