Re: The ACC has to ally with the B1G...it's our only move, now

 9 days ago

Like it or not, superconference consolidation is here. Thanks Texas and Oklahoma. Thanks, SEC. And thanks, NIL. I'm sure that drove a bunch of that thinking. That means the ACC is going to have to join up with the Big 10 in some form or fashion - probably some form of joint conference, at least as far as TV rights and scheduling goes - or we're both going to get leveraged right off the pot by this new Super-SEC.

