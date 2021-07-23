Re: The ACC has to ally with the B1G...it's our only move, now
Like it or not, superconference consolidation is here. Thanks Texas and Oklahoma. Thanks, SEC. And thanks, NIL. I'm sure that drove a bunch of that thinking. That means the ACC is going to have to join up with the Big 10 in some form or fashion - probably some form of joint conference, at least as far as TV rights and scheduling goes - or we're both going to get leveraged right off the pot by this new Super-SEC.www.tigernet.com
