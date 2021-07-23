Cancel
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 4 Price Slashed To Record Low $380 Ahead Of Android 12 Launch

By Brandon Hill
Hot Hardware
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pixel 4 received a significant price cut earlier this week, falling to just $400 at Amazon and B&H Photo. However, Woot takes the price reduction a bit further today with an additional $20 discount, bringing the device to just $379.99 versus an original list price of $799.99. Woot, an...

#Android Smartphones#Android 11#B H Photo#Gsm#Qualcomm#Fhd
