HISTORY FROM OHA: Black River Systems Inc. of Utica

A history of its approach to “common sense heating and sanitary plumbing”. f you ever lived in a house that was warmed by an “octopus” steam or hot-water heating system, you would be familiar with the subject of this article: The Pierce, Butler & Pierce Manufacturing Company of Syracuse. A number of homes in the Central New York region, and around the U.S., undoubtedly were heated by this company’s systems in the 19th and early 20th centuries, with some lasting almost until the end of the last century. The founder of this successful heating manufacturing company was Sylvester P. Pierce.