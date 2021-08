The talks of adding Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC are not one-sided. There are multiple reports this evening that the SEC is interested in bringing both teams on board, with one source telling Brett McMurphy that Texas will notify the Big 12 within the next week that it does not want to extend its media grant of rights, which expires in 2025. Another source said the reason the SEC would be interested in the expansion is it would increase the SEC Network’s footprint, which could allow ESPN to raise its subscription rates. (Money, money, money!