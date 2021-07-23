10 New Restaurants to Try for DC Summer Restaurant Week

Summer Restaurant Week returns on Monday, August 9 through Sunday, August 15. The promotion, which includes 200-plus restaurants in the greater DC area, is moving out of its pandemic focus on carryout—though you’ll still find some family-style takeout meals and cocktails to-go. Participating restaurants will offer dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 per-person, as well as $22 lunches and brunches. Here are 10 new restaurants—and Restaurant Week newcomers—to try.