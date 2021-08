These days Japanese and Korean Drama is the first priority of the watchers who loves to watch web series and even the makers are also releasing many web series and after watching its huge success they are returning with its next season. In this order, the Japanese science-fiction drama “Alice In Borderland” is back with its next season and the fans are keen to know about the Easter eggs which are indicating the releasing date of the 2nd season. Alice in Borderland is based on a manga of the same name. This series is written by Shinsuke Sato, Yoshiki Watabe, and Yasuko Kuramitsu. The series is directed by Sato.