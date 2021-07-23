GoFundMe removes fund-raiser for suspended Providence officer

PROVIDENCE — GoFundMe, the online fund-raising platform, has removed a fund-raiser for a suspended Providence cop and will refund the money raised so far to the donors. Kelsi Gantt, communications manager for GoFundMe, said in an e-mail Thursday that the fund-raiser for Officer Patrick Hourahan violated the site’s terms of service. GoFundMe did not respond to follow-ups about what terms of service the fund-raiser violated. It had raised at least $20,000 at last check, from donors including a number of Providence police officers.