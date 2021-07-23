Cancel
Sports

Re: SEC -- the rich get richer. Other conferences will be

 9 days ago

Left behind because of the SEC and ESPN joint venture. They will load up their bank accounts and the playoff field. You know it, and I know it.

NFLsportswar.com

SEC stands for Super ESPN Conference

In the end, ESPN is building the NFC and Fox is building the AFC -- HokieAl 07/24/2021 3:25PM. Agree. I think that rumor of those six teams being targeted makes since. -- Backtothetop 07/24/2021 3:57PM. Same could be said with Big 10. Take Ohio State and Michigan... -- jesuisvtguy 07/24/2021...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: If the rumor is true that the SEC is wanting to

Assume SEC is positioning itself to break away from NCAA and "do their own thing." Assume they have had talks with all the major networks about TV contracts. Since the inception of the playoffs there have been 28 invitations given out. In addition to TX and OU, say the SEC...
College Sportsrockytopinsider.com

Another UT Coming Soon to the SEC Super-Conference?

Another UT could be headed into the SEC as the University of Texas, along with the University of Oklahoma, have reportedly expressed their interest to join the Southeastern Conference with a response seemingly in their favor. According to The Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, which cited “a high-ranking college official with...
Sportstigernet.com

Re: My Conference re- alignment thought…

I really don’t give a crap what kind of logo on the helmet of who’s asssss we are whipping! Let’s just line up and play some Covid-free, NiL free, political free, propaganda free CLEMSON FOOTBALL the way we remember it a couple of years back and helllacious teams we have fielded in the past!
College Sportsklaw.com

OU Officially Applies To Join The SEC Conference

Yesterday, after a weekend of raging rumors, the University of Oklahoma officially announced they were leaving the Big 12 conference and stated they still weren't sure or still considering options of where they will eventually play after their current conference contract expires in 2025. Of course, while it was fun to wildly speculate and fantasize OU joining the Big 10 or the ACC for the sake of getting huge rival games each season, their choice to join the SEC was an obvious given since the media payouts and assumed higher competition would reap higher rewards for the school. Today, a full single day later, OU and UT have officially notified the Southeastern Conference they are seeking "an invitation for membership" as the fifteenth and sixteenth teams respectively, but there's something here I don't think either school has thought about yet...
Re: How about this for SEC alignment?

Re: How about this for SEC alignment?

Texas - 22, OU - 1, Mizzou, Arkansas. Who knows how they will rank in 5 or 10 years? But, at least today, it looks fairly balanced. TX/OU, Bama/Aub, MS ST/Ole Miss, UGA/UF - long time rivals in the same pod. 110%er [5375]. TigerPulse: 66%. Posts: 17539. Joined: 8/18/06. IMO...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Super Conference good or bad for the conference?

So here is my common sense way of looking at this SEC invitation to two more teams. The more teams that come on board in the SEC the harder it will be for any of them to go undefeated. In fact I think that playing good to great competition each week will be more chances to lose, and at the end of the season, if teams in the SEC in both divisions have 2 or more losses, and the other conferences have teams that are undefeated or with only one loss, these should be able to make the play off if it does not expand. However, because of the money they will be able to throw around, we can probably count on an expansion. With out that, I don't think it will be so easy for the SEC to come out with one or two teams that will be undefeated. Anyone else have these thoughts? b]
Re: Is the SEC really getting stronger

Re: Is the SEC really getting stronger

Yes, Oklahoma has been in the playoff most years, but what does Texas bring to the table beside a name? Texas has had ONE ten win season in the last 10 years. ...two traditional powers like OU and UT. The tradition, fan bases, recruiting footprint, huge money backing both schools. There's not much to debate about that.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Arch Manning and Clemson To SEC

With Texas and OU saying they are a a done deal to the SEC, you can also count Arch Manning a done deal to the SEC. Kid would be crazy not to now play in the SEC. And his family roots are not crazy. Clemson moving to SEC would have good shot at getting him.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Another conference rumor

"I've played multiple sports and would bet any amount that I'm still more athletic than you at this present time...." Can't you come up with something better than that?. We all know that the gamecoots will either vote against allowing Clemson in, or threaten to leave the conference if it were approved ,which then would force schools like Kentucky and Missouri to block that move.
Re: SEC's Next Targets

Re: SEC’s Next Targets

If the SEC wanted to continue to expand, who would their next targets be? I think somebody from North Carolina (UNC or N C State) and somebody from Virginia (Virginia or Virginia Tech). NC State and Va Tech may be better fits. Then they could take another Florida school (Florida State). After that, I don’t know. Maybe West Virginia or Maryland. Maybe both of those and Notre Dame. Then they will be done.
Re: ATM and Mizzou SEC Question

Re: ATM and Mizzou SEC Question

What was the purpose of the SEC adding Mizzou a few years ago, what did they bring to the table? I understand ATM offers benefits, but what was the incentive for Mizzou?. Kansas City and St Louis are both about 2.5-3 million. Combined, they are the size of Atlanta or Dallas Fort Worth but since Columbia (Mizzou) is in the center, they likely carry well in both markets and BOTH of those markets basically stretch into another state. Illinois and Kansas. It is a nice moderately sized TV market and they are the "only" school (no team in St Louis now), it was a good pickup. The B10 likely would have been a slightly better fit as I bet even Illinois has a minor pull in St. Louis (Like Maryland in NoVa), but Mizzou is not complaining.
Politicstigernet.com

Re: Does the SEC work on the the premise of

1 Academic Institution - 1 Vote? And if so, why in the case of South Carolina?. I've heard that, as well. I don't know, nor can I imagine how that could be with the lackluster credentials the rest of the "school" has, but good for them. They need some semblance of positive notoriety, so I guess that's it. I would guess that most of their grad students in the business school come to them from other institutions of more renowned reputations.
Re: Rumor ND was talking with SEC

Re: Rumor ND was talking with SEC

I have this from an extremely reliable source. They (SEC) were also taking with Ohio St, Michigan and PSU because they wanted 2 teams. I say time to tell ND to either join in football or take a hike a hike all together. If they choose to walk and the ACC can’t get PSU maybe it’s time for Clemson to talk with the Big 10.

