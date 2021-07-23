Re: SEC -- the rich get richer. Other conferences will be

So here is my common sense way of looking at this SEC invitation to two more teams. The more teams that come on board in the SEC the harder it will be for any of them to go undefeated. In fact I think that playing good to great competition each week will be more chances to lose, and at the end of the season, if teams in the SEC in both divisions have 2 or more losses, and the other conferences have teams that are undefeated or with only one loss, these should be able to make the play off if it does not expand. However, because of the money they will be able to throw around, we can probably count on an expansion. With out that, I don't think it will be so easy for the SEC to come out with one or two teams that will be undefeated. Anyone else have these thoughts? b]