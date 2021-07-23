Cancel
NFL

Miami Dolphins sign LB Shaquem Griffin to one year contract

By Kyle Crabbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are, once again, on the move. On a news day that has featured an injury to a top NFC wide receiver (Michael Thomas) and the halted negotiations of another (Davante Adams), the Dolphins are making headlines for the little things — adding a potential core special teams player in former Seattle linebacker Shaquem Griffin. It was first reported this morning by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Dolphins were hosting Griffin on a visit, but now it has been reported by Pelissero’s colleague Ian Rapoport that a deal has been struck.

Miami has signed Griffin to play in 2021 on a one-year deal.

Griffin, a former standout with the UCF Knights program, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 141 overall pick (5th round) of the 2018 NFL Draft and now returns to Florida after 46 games with Seattle. Griffin’s role to date has been mostly as a special teams contributor and with the presence of Jerome Baker and Benardrick McKinney on the Dolphins’ second level, the same figures to be true for his role in South Florida this upcoming season.

As we outlined earlier today, this does not bode well for former CFL standout Sam Eguavoen; who has been with Miami for two seasons and served in a role that will likely overlap with the one Griffin is looking to fill as a newcomer to the team in 2021.

Consider nothing set in stone, however. Training camp and the 2021 preseason will go a long way in helping Brian Flores and company come to any final decisions regarding the active roster for Week 1 against New England.

Comments / 0

