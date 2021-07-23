How To Turn Your Imposter Syndrome Into An Advantage, According To 2 Beauty-Industry Vets

Most of us will experience some anxiety or self-doubt when stepping into a new role or taking on a new challenge. When you have imposter syndrome, however, you have an overwhelming fear that someone will discover you are a fraud, that you don’t have the expertise, and you don’t really belong in your position. You may in fact have a lot of experience and work really hard, you may even excel at the job from an outside perspective. The problem is you don’t believe in you. You think it is just luck that accounts for your success and the minute your luck runs out, or someone finds you out, your number is up!