Halloween marks the unofficial start of the holiday season, which means it’s the perfect time of year for getting together with friends and family. If you’re looking for easy ideas for celebrating All Hallows' Eve, there’s no better way to gather than with a Halloween potluck. It’s a fun Halloween activity to get you and your crew of ghosts and goblins in the spooky spirit. But best of all—it takes the hard work out of throwing a party. Not sure where to begin? Whether you’re hosting or simply attending, this list of delicious Halloween potluck ideas will come in handy. There are big-batch recipes, fun fall appetizers, and spooky Halloween desserts.