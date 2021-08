If you missed my first MMQB back, here’s the link. If you didn’t, here’s some more for you …. • If you had any concerns over Kyler Murray missing much of the Cardinals’ offseason program, this should help: I’m told the former first overall pick gathered teammates for throwing sessions in Texas and Arizona over the last month, and he’s already back on the ground in Phoenix a week ahead of the team’s reporting date. This, it goes without saying, is a critical year for Murray in Arizona. After this season he will become eligible for a second contract, hitting that critical post-Year 3 juncture for first-round quarterbacks—when teams have to make decisions on fifth-year options and, more often than not, whether they’re in or out on their young signal-callers.