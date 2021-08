Bears LB Khalil Mack emphasized the importance of everyone on the defense playing together. “The thing about a team sport is everybody’s got to carry each other,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “It’s about everybody being of one accord and everybody doing what it takes to win ballgames, whether it’s them scoring 17 points or 14 or 12 or us shutting another team out. Whatever it takes to win a ballgame is definitely what we’ve got to step up and be able to do on defense.”