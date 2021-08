As much fun as it is to make your own elaborate costume for Halloween, it's possible October 31 just snuck up on you this year. And if you have a Halloween party to attend but still no Halloween costume, it's tempting to panic or skip it all together. Well, have no fear procrastinators, because whipping up a Halloween costume from your closet is easier than you think, and if you're in need of last-minute Halloween costume ideas, then you may just find one in your own wardrobe. Think of it as turning your closet into your own personal thrift store. After all, there's nothing wrong with a costume that costs nothing.