Meet Cinderys – the Parisian cosplay queen behind that stunning WoW Shadowlands’ Sylvanas

It’s Sunday and it means it’s that time of the week, folks! This weekend we are featuring the intensely talented Jin from Behind Infinity, a Phillipino cosplayer that’s been in the scene for almost 15 years! This feature is a bit near and dear to my heart as I’ve been following Jin and the rest of the Tux Team on Deviant Art which slowly moved to Facebook and other forms of social media. Being able to follow Jin’s journey, seeing all of the care and love that they put into their work has been simply amazing not to mention all of the behind the scenes shots that fans were always spoiled with! Here are some my personal favorite shots of Jin along with some of their friends, so check it out!