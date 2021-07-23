Meet Cinderys – the Parisian cosplay queen behind that stunning WoW Shadowlands’ Sylvanas
French cosplayer Cinderys has spent years honing her craft, creating some of the most spectacular World of Warcraft, Diablo and League of Legends cosplays we’ve ever seen. Few artists have seen a triumphant rise in popularity in the same vein of Parisian cosplayer, Cinderys. Blasting onto the cosplay scene all the way back in 2014, her spectacular outfits have left us all awestruck.www.dexerto.com
