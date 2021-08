Broken hearts and broken dreams were evident yesterday (Thursday) afternoon in Seeley Lake. I had a call scheduled at 4:00 p.m. yesterday with an acquaintance of mine, Terry Antonich, who owns Seeley Lake Rent-All. Terry had to miss that call, as right across the street from his in-town shop, firefighters from the Seeley Lake Rural Fire District were dealing with a structure fire on Juniper Drive. Multiple structures were involved and community members in the neighborhood were trying to do their part working to keep the flames from spreading using their garden hoses. Other fire districts also sent crews and resources to battle the blaze.