Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin Public Health moves to Stage 4

pflugervilletx.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, July 23, Austin Public Health moved into Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk guidelines based on increasing COVID-19 cases in the area. Under Stage 4, a mask is recommended for vaccinated persons when gathering in private (indoors or outdoors), traveling, dining or shopping. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals should only travel, dine or shop when essential and avoid private gatherings (indoors and outdoors). For more details on APH’s risk-based guidelines, visit austintexas.gov/COVID19.

www.pflugervilletx.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

USWNT takes on Canada in Olympic soccer semi-final

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team quest for Olympic gold continued Monday as it takes on Canada in the semi-final. The match, which began at 4 am E.T. in Kashima, 70 miles east of Tokyo, was scoreless at half-time. The Americans won gold medals at the 1996, 2004, 2008 and...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy