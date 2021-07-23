Austin Public Health moves to Stage 4
On Friday, July 23, Austin Public Health moved into Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk guidelines based on increasing COVID-19 cases in the area. Under Stage 4, a mask is recommended for vaccinated persons when gathering in private (indoors or outdoors), traveling, dining or shopping. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals should only travel, dine or shop when essential and avoid private gatherings (indoors and outdoors). For more details on APH’s risk-based guidelines, visit austintexas.gov/COVID19.www.pflugervilletx.gov
