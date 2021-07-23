2022 Infiniti QX60 First Look and Preview

The QX60 gets a complete overhaul after eight years in production. The QX60 is a big deal for Infiniti and for good reason. It is the oldest and bestselling Infiniti SUV by far. So it was imperative that Infiniti put its best foot forward when the new one was due. Plus, given the luxury precedent set by the latest slew of Nissan products, it was natural to expect Infiniti to come up with something truly special and it did not disappoint. Sharing its platform with the new Pathfinder, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 is based on the Monograph concept showcased last year. Even the best-presented dish is judged on how it tastes. Infiniti Canada invited us for a special preview of the 2022 QX60 to give us a small taste of what to expect from its all-new premium SUV.