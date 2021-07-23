Donovan Park creates sculpture garden, installing four sculptures Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday morning, four new sculptures went up at Donovan Park in Peoria to mix art with nature. The idea for a sculpture garden started in 2019, but plans were disrupted by the pandemic. But in February, the first sculpture was installed. The project is privately funded through fundraising efforts by a committee with the Peoria Park District. Starting Tuesday, the Donovan Sculpture Garden became a reality.