Driver tops 114-miles-per-hour in hopes of eating hot and fresh pizza

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
What would you do to eat hot pizza?

The Union County Daily Digital in Ohio reports that a man was so eager to eat his pizza at its best that police clocked him driving 114 miles per hour. Police in West Liberty, Ohio pulled him over, but had a hard time catching him.

Eventually they caught him by following the scent of burnt rubber to the driver’s driveway.

When they knocked on the driver’s door he came out and admitted to the deed.

He told them he’d been flying because he was trying to get his pizza home while it was still hot. He faces multiple charges, including obstructing official business, reckless opinion of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply with officers.

No word on if he got his pizza before he was arrested.

