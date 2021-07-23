Philly area will be well represented at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
Over the next three weeks, Philadelphia will have a voice on the world stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It will offer a doorway for notable sports icons like legend Dawn Staley to step into new realms, as head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team. The 51-year-old Dobbins Tech grad was a three-time Olympic gold medalist as a player (1996, 2000 and 2004) after being named two-time National Player of the Year when she was at Virginia (1991 and 1992).www.phillyvoice.com
