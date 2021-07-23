Hear Lucy Dacus & Julien Baker Songs In Simlish

Last week, NPR released a Tiny Desk Concert with Lucy Dacus; it was filmed in the singer-songwriter's high school, back in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia. To announce the concert, Dacus posted a video on her Instagram stories that showed her writing the words "Lucy was here" on a dry erase board at the school. After scrawling the familiar phrase in green, she smudged out the "was" and replaced it with "wuz." I laughed out loud when the short clip ran across my screen, because I knew what was coming as soon as I saw her begin to rub the word out with the back of her hand. It's something I — and probably millions of other middle and high schoolers — wrote anytime we had to work out a math problem or diagram a sentence in front of classmates, or maybe found ourselves unexpectedly alone in a usually full classroom, unable to resist the temptation to leave a reminder of our presence. I could almost smell that strong chemical scent of the Expo marker, and feel that rush that comes with getting away with something. That specific, cheeky feeling is one that Lucy Dacus is an expert in evoking. The word for it is nostalgia.