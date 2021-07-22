Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Gina Badding to the Court of Appeals

DES MOINES, IOWA (July 22, 2021) — Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Gina Badding as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Badding, of Carroll, Iowa, currently serves as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2B. She previously practiced law with Neu, Minnich, Comito, Halbur, Neu, and Badding PC, in Carroll. Badding received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.