Take a breather and enjoy a leisurely day out at these 5 awesome guided walking tours
Consider joining a guided walking tour the next time you’re looking to explore the outdoors while burning a few calories. During Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), locals are welcome to enjoy tours which can accommodate up to 20 people, in groups of two. So take a breather and revel in a leisurely day out with these five awesome tours. Don’t even worry about forking out cash as you can use your trusty SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.sgmagazine.com
Comments / 0