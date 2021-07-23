Take a breather and enjoy a leisurely day out at these 5 awesome guided walking tours

Climb Aboard for a Battleship New Jersey Summer Tour. Now guests visiting the Battleship will get an extra hour to tour our nation’s most decorated and largest battleship. The Battleship’s Summer Tour Hours will open every day at 11 a.m. with the final tour departing at 4 p.m., which means you can stay aboard the ship to tour until 5:30pm. That gives everyone one more hour to climb inside the massive 16-inch gun turret, check out the bunks that the sailors used to sleep on, track a tomahawk missile in the Combat Engagement Center, and more! Summer tour hours will be in effect until Labor Day, September 6th. Their Overnight Encampment Program will restart Sept. 17, 2021. Please submit the form below and we will contact you shortly to confirm your request or call 1-866-877-6262 ext. 203. All Overnight Encampments on the Battleship New Jersey must be booked in advance. Click here to learn more.