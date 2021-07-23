Attempted murder suspects arrested in San Rafael

San Rafael police received a 911 call about a possible shooting on Novato Street, Thursday just after 11 a.m. At the scene, officers found a person lying in the street who had been shot in the back. The victim was conscious and was transported to a local hospital. An investigation revealed that two people were walking on Novato Street when they were confronted by two suspects, Edwin Mazariegos Rodriguez, 22, and Yordan Gonzalez Acevedo, 18.