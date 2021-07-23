Why America has a debt ceiling: 5 questions answered

While the full economic impact of the coronavirus can only be revealed in the months and years ahead, one thing is fairly likely: Rebuilding the nation will depend largely on how well America can continue to contain the spread of COVID-19. As of June 2021, nearly 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which has allowed states and businesses to more fully reopen, increasing spending and revenue. But even as many states have returned to some semblance of normalcy, most statewide economies will need more time before they’ve returned to pre-pandemic levels.