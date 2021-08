What’s a multibillionaire to do if his gift to the city becomes a suicide launch pad? Yesterday, a 14-year-old boy became the fourth person in two years to throw himself off the Vessel, the Hudson Yards sculpture that the man who ordered it, Stephen Ross, once compared to the Trevi Fountain and the Eiffel Tower. Ross had a point, though not the one he was trying to make: Hundreds of people have ended their lives by jumping from Paris’s great folly; at one point, before barriers were installed, the rate was nearly one a month. The Vessel’s not in that league yet.