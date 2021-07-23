July 23rd: Lowry Moir and Kevin Carr HR 3

The Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series returns to action this weekend, July 23-24, with a pair of exciting dates. Friday has the IRA headlining the Outagamie County Fair in Seymour, WI for the very first time. While IRA has run at Seymour a handful of times over the years, this is the very first time during the fair. Then Saturday, it’s just a short drive over to Beaver Dam Raceway for the annual Scott Semmelmann Memorial. Jake Blackhurst has a slight lead over Scotty Neitzel in the championship point chase, with Jeremy Schultz third. The top three are all past IRA champions. Russ Borland and Rob Pribnow complete the top five, while Dave Uttech, Kris Spitz, Kyle Schuett (R), Jordan Goldesberry, and Danny Schlafer round out the current top ten. Other events on the schedule prior to the traditional Knoxville Nationals break are; July 30 Langlade County Fair, July 31 Plymouth Dirt Track, August 7 Wilmot Raceway.