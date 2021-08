The Little Italy Association of San Diego is excited to welcome back one of the best musical events of the summer season, the Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert in partnership with Marine Band San Diego! The event is taking place on Saturday, July 31st from 6 p.m. until dusk in the Piazza della Famiglia. The concert is sure to have everyone up on their feet, dancing the evening away to the beautiful sounds of the 45-piece Marine Band San Diego, their popular music group ‘Sound Strike’ and New Orleans-style brass band, ‘Double Time’ Brass Band.