Cuomo signs bill naming portion of Rt. 75 after W.W. II veteran
Governor Andrew Cuomo today signed a bill designating a portion of Route 75 in the town of North Collins as the "Tec. 5 Edward Enser Memorial Highway." Enser served in the US Army as a Technician 5th grade during World War II. Throughout his service, he received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, Croix de Guerre with Palm Orders, Distinguished Unit Badge, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 8 Battle Stars, Army of Occupation Germany, Rhine, Danube Campaign Medals, WWII Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.chautauquatoday.com
