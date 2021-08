Here is the Radio Boston rundown for July 23, 2021. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We take a look at this week's major stories in our Week In Review, including a troubling rise in COVID cases, controversy in the Massachusetts GOP, and the push to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts. Joining us for the discussion are Tito Jackson, former Boston city councilor, and Jennifer Nassour, former chairwoman of the Massachusetts GOP.