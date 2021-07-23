Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Deadly Attack: Fort Collins Police Looking For Driver Of SUV Seen In Video

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 9 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fort Collins police need help identifying a suspect in a recent homicide. Investigators believe the attack on the victim, 58-year-old Todd Stout, happened around 1 a.m. on July 5.

(credit: Fort Collins Police)

Video shows a light-colored compact SUV that pulled up to the bridge where Stout was temporarily living.

The suspect got out of the car, and a short time later returned to the car and took off… going west on Harmony Road then turning south on Shields Street.

If you have any information, call police.

