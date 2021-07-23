Deadly Attack: Fort Collins Police Looking For Driver Of SUV Seen In Video

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — One male is on the run from police and another is recovering in a hospital after they allegedly tried to steal goods from an auto parts store Thursday morning.
According to statements obtained by the Greenwood Village Police Department, one of the two shoplifters displayed a firearm when he was confronted by two male employees in the store’s parking lot.
One of the employees, however, presented his own firearm and fired at the suspect, striking and injuring him.
The suspects fled the scene in a black 2020 Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep was fitted with a Colorado rental plate VOA-039.
The injured suspect was later dropped off at a hospital, said a GVPD spokesperson.
Police are still looking for the second suspect, described at this time only as a white male.
Police were notified of the incident at 8:51 a.m. It occurred at Havana Auto Parts, 9640 E. Arapahoe Road.
No other information, including the condition of the hospitalized male, was made available to CBS4.
Asked to comment on the store employee’s role in the incident, GVPD’s Crystal Dean told CBS4, “The detectives will review the employees’ actions as part of the criminal investigation.”
