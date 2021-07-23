Take Your First Look At Jurassic World Evolution 2 In Action

My Hero Academia might be in the middle of its fifth season for its anime, but the Shonen franchise from Kohei Horikoshi is also giving fans the third feature-length film in the franchise via World Heroes Mission which will hit theaters in Japan later this summer. With this next installment featuring the young heroes of Class 1-A joining forces with professional heroes from Japan and around the world, it's no surprise to see that Amajiki, aka Suneater of the Big Three is set to have a role to play as a new cult has nefarious plans set into action.