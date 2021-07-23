Cancel
Video Games

Take Your First Look At Jurassic World Evolution 2 In Action

By Andrew Reiner
Game Informer Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontier Developments today released the first developer diary for Jurassic World Evolution 2, the upcoming sequel that places more emphasis on story and dinosaur realism. Players are still tasked to build the theme park of their dreams in various locations, but that isn't the only way they'll be interacting with dinosaurs this time around. The story dictates the goals and sets up a variety of scenarios across the United States.

