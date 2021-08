Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the Women's Pavilion at St. Mark's Hospital in Millcreek on Tuesday. He said while Utah won't ever force you to get a vaccine if you don't want one, you should be prepared to face consequences if you remain unvaccinated. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah won't ever force you to get aCOVID-19 vaccine if you don't want one. But be prepared to face consequences if you remain unvaccinated, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Tuesday.