Flagler County sheriff: Man celebrated 4th of July by firing shots into neighbor's home

A man has been arrested for shooting into his neighbor's home, according to the Flagler County sheriff. Deputies were called to a residence on Bridgehaven Drive on July 4. The occupants, including five adults and two young children, said they were sitting on their back lanai when bullets shattered a window above their heads. A light was shattered and the glass struck one of the individuals. Bullet holes were observed on the porch screen, lanai framing and a wall inside the home. Four rounds were fired total.