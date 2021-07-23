Cancel
Flagler County, FL

Flagler County sheriff: Man celebrated 4th of July by firing shots into neighbor's home

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested for shooting into his neighbor's home, according to the Flagler County sheriff. Deputies were called to a residence on Bridgehaven Drive on July 4. The occupants, including five adults and two young children, said they were sitting on their back lanai when bullets shattered a window above their heads. A light was shattered and the glass struck one of the individuals. Bullet holes were observed on the porch screen, lanai framing and a wall inside the home. Four rounds were fired total.

