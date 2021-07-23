Camila Cabello talks new album, reveals boyfriend Shawn Mendes is now taking Spanish lessons

Date/place of birth: March 3, 1997 in Havana / Cuba. Becoming a world star through “The X Factor”: Camila Cabello becomes a member of “Fifth Harmony”. Ever since she was a child, she dreamed Camila Cabello from a great career as a singer. Already after the ninth grade she left her school to concentrate on her singing career. The music career of the singer with Cuban roots really took off in 2012. This year she participated in the second season of the American casting show “The X Factor==See also==* Although she did not make it far as an individual candidate in the show, Camila Cabello still had a happy ending from her participation: Together with other participants from the show, she became the Girl band “Fifth Harmony” brought together. In the show, their band landed only on the third place, but the first successes in the music business followed quickly. Camila Cabello and her bandmates were able to catch up with their first single “Miss Movin’ On” in the Billboard charts. The record sold more than 500,000 times and achieved gold status. The most successful release was the single “Work From Home” from 2016, which was even awarded platinum several times.