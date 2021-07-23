Cancel
Daily Distraction: Watch the Tom Hanks video announcing the new Cleveland Guardians

beaconjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official. The Cleveland Indians will become the Cleveland Guardians. (And thankfully not the Rockers. Phew.) Check out the announcement video below, narrated by Tom Hanks.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

