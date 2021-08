GILROY (CBS SF) — Organizers of the world-famous Gilroy Garlic Festival didn’t know what to expect Friday after the event was cancelled in 2020 during the COVID outbreak and came to an abrupt end in 2019 after a deadly mass shooting claimed the lives of three festival goers. They got their answer as crowds once again flocked to the celebration from as far away as the Los Angeles area to get sample of the food. But the festival was a lot smaller this year and has a very different format because of COVID. There was no casual strolling through the streets, sampling...