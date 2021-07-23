Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Cash & Cash

whqr.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Rhonda's guests are New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash and his brother Cliff, a comedian whose recent comedy album debuted at #1 on iTunes. They'll be sharing the stage at Bourgie Nights on August 1.

www.whqr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
iTunes
Related
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
Real EstatePosted by
Fox News

Shaun King lives lavishly in lakefront New Jersey home

Shaun King has built his image on being a champion of the poor and disenfranchised, but the controversial civil rights activist lives like a one-percenter in a sprawling lakefront home, records show. King, 41, moved earlier this year from a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Brooklyn, to the five-bedroom, 3,000...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
Internettechstartups.com

Twitter suspends science writer and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson after he posts the results of Pfizer clinical test

Alex Berenson is a former New York Times reporter, science writer, and the author of the book titled, “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns.” According to hundreds of his tweets, Berenson is also an advocate for vaccines. However, Berenson also claimed that the role of facts, reporting, journalistic integrity, and public trust throughout the pandemic is slowly eroding away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy