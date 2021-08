MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time since April, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin shot up to more than 1,000. The state Department of Health Services' weekly dashboard shows 1,058 new coronavirus cases, increasing the seven-day average of new cases to 638. The daily total was the most since Feb. 10, when 1,184 cases were reported. It was also the first time more than 1,000 positive tests were reported in a single day since April 8.