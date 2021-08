The Dwayne Johnson-produced Stuntman follows Eddie Braun in his attempt to recreate Evel Knievel’s jump over Snake River Canyon. Johnson introduces the film–his clip also makes mention of the upcoming Jungle Cruise and acknowledges his stunt double. The star of this particular film–a mix of documentary and action–is Eddie Braun. Unless you followed the 2014 attempts, there’s a good chance that you’ve never heard of him. Stunt performers rarely get the credit they deserve. Even when it comes to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, only the title is listed for the award. None of the performers are listed unlike the wins for comedy and drama series. Beyond this, there’s still not an Oscar for stunt performers. This really needs to change! But I digress, Braun has a long list of over 250 film credits for stunts.