POLITICO Playbook PM: Guess who’s back on the scene

By ELI OKUN, GARRETT ROSS
POLITICO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHE’S BAAACK — Few Washington banishments last forever. Our colleagues Betsy Woodruff Swan and Daniel Lippman have the scoop on a major lobbying figure teaming up with one of the most reviled clients — on both sides of the aisle — for his grand return: “Huawei hiring former Democratic super lobbyist Tony Podesta”: “Podesta will aim to help the controversial Chinese telecom giant warm relations with the Biden administration. Podesta will work to advance a variety of the company’s goals in Washington …

Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump commands historic attention for an ex-president. That may hurt the GOP.

(CNN) — A sitting president of the United States is usually the person who drives political conversation. Former presidents tend to be an afterthought. But even as we stand more than six months into Joe Biden's administration, the President is fighting for attention with his predecessor, Donald Trump, to a degree not seen in recent history. The impact of this dynamic could upend expectations about the midterm elections.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden reads ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’ note passed to him by brave aide

Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide. The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”. The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera – and immediately went viral on social media. Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Fact check: Is Kevin McCarthy a ‘moron’?

After Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy this week decried the House’s new face mask requirement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) replied with a considered response: “He’s such a moron.”. Mean! But if the dunce cap fits …. Such an incendiary charge by Pelosi demands a fact check: Is McCarthy, in fact, a...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s truly bizarre behavior draws renewed scrutiny

President Joe Biden, 78, last week delivered a rambling and bizarre answer to a question from CNN host Don Lemon that prompted renewed questions about his mental acuity. “When will children under 12 be able to get vaccinated?” Lemon asked. Here’s Biden answer (and we swear we’re not making this up):
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Biden Targets ‘Trump Country’ Voters

Christian Datoc of the Washington Examiner reports on the Biden political team’s electoral strategy. President Joe Biden’s domestic travel schedule appears to have two clear goals in mind: ginning up support for his infrastructure and economic proposals while boosting Democrats’ electoral chances heading into the 2022 midterm elections. Several of...
POTUSWashington Post

What Trump got right

An earlier version of this story stated that Donald Trump was the first president to be impeached after he had left office. He was impeached for a second time on Jan. 13, before he left office. Donald Trump will not be remembered by most Americans as a great president. An...
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

‘Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me’

DEVELOPING — “Trump Pressed Justice Dept. to Declare Election Results Corrupt, Notes Show,” by NYT’s Katie Benner: “The demands were an extraordinary instance of a president interfering with an agency that is typically more independent from the White House to advance his personal agenda. … ‘Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me’ and to congressional allies, [Deputy A.G. RICHARD] DONOGHUE wrote in summarizing [then-President DONALD] TRUMP’S response.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sinema’s vacation plans, Manchin gets booed and megadonor drama

On Thursday night, as President JOE BIDEN boarded Marine One, he made some news. — First, he reiterated that immigration reform should be included in the reconciliation bill. It’s a position he’s staked out before — Sarah Ferris, Burgess Everett and Laura Barrón-López first reported the White House supported the approach July 15 — but this is the first we’ve heard about it since there was movement on the bipartisan infrastructure framework. (Worth remembering: For this to happen, Dems would need a favorable ruling from the Senate parliamentarian, which hasn’t happened yet.)
California StateWNCT

Will Trump be spoiler as California GOP seeks Newsom recall?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California could witness a stunning turnabout in a nation of deeply polarized politics if the liberal state dumps Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and elects a Republican to fill his job in a September recall election. With the country’s political center largely vanished, it’s rare to see...
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Jan. 6 probe complicates Rep. Jim Jordan’s political future

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is living in two political realities right now. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan could become a witness in new Jan. 6 investigation. Jordan told Spectrum News he spoke with then-President Trump on the day of the Capitol attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked Jordan...

