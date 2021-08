Contemplating retirement and having survived over three decades of hellacious car crashes, explosions, high falls, and death-defying leaps, "Stuntman" follows professional Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun as he prepares and attempts the most dangerous stunt of his career when he decides to finish out his career by recreating the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump, an audacious televised event that almost killed the man who inspired Eddie to become a professional stuntman: Evel Knievel. Eddie joined us, along with the documentary's director Kurt Mattila, to share what it took to prepare and attempt the most dangerous stunt of his career.