What are you up to on Monday, the 26th of July? You have an opportunity to commemorate the 158th anniversary of Sam Houston’s death on 26th July 1863. Steamboat House is the house where Sam Houston died July 26, 1863. Houston’s funeral was held in the upstairs parlor. The house is part of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum complex. Dr. Rufus W. Bailey built the house in 1858 as a wedding gift for his son, but the couple refused to live in it because of its unusual architecture, which caused the locals to give it the nickname “steamboat”.