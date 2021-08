• Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Cottage Drive around 10:15 p.m. July 4. A 59-year-old man had called to report he’d been having a conversation with an unknown woman in his garage. The man stated he had asked the woman whether he could sit on her motorcycle, to which she had said yes. The man said he then asked whether he could purchase it, to which the woman had said no, that there was no title for it, and that she had an outstanding warrant to her name. Arriving on site, police were unable to confirm whether the woman did indeed have a warrant because her identity was known. Officers spoke to a 60-year-old man at the address who denied having a woman in his garage and also denied any knowledge of the incident.