Creative writing, freelancer, lifestyle, self discovery, self recovery, Write. When you want to express yourself and make your point across, it is hard to find anything as inspiring and enriching as writing, which is why starting to write is a great idea that you should pursue. It also acts as a great stress relief because you let your thoughts out and already transform them as you write. Moreover, it is also a great way to make new friends and even earn a significant income as a freelance writer. As you might have already guessed, the possibilities are virtually endless. The trick is to try and determine what you would like to write (and how), which will help you to remain unique.