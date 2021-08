Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amal Clooney is the kind of celebrity that you could easily assume is decades younger than she is. Her hair and her skin are flawless, and she often attributes her glowing appearance at 43 to some key anti-aging products. One of them is the best-selling Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, a product supermodels, celebrities (Kate Moss, Salma Hayek, and Khloe Kardashian are fans), and Nordstrom shoppers (one calls it "lotion gold") alike are obsessed with — and that without a doubt lives up to its name.