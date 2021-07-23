planning your trip

A few years ago, my partner and I took our dream trip. We rode the train from our home in Milwaukee all the way to Portland, Maine. We’d talked about it for years, batting the idea back and forth until one day we decided to go for it. We didn’t have the money for an extravagant trip, but that didn’t stop us. In fact, we did the whole thing for under $1,000. And in the end, it was a better trip because we had to stick to a budget. We had to get creative. And creativity usually leads to fun. Or at the very least, a great story. How did we take a cross-country trip without breaking the bank? I’ve got a few tips for that.